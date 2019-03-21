Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
Crime

Cops call for help to solve riddle

by Stephanie Bedo
21st Mar 2019 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM

Police have called for "muggle" assistance to find a wizard they think can help them solve a crime.

The wizard was seen riding the streets of a Logan suburb, south of Brisbane in Queensland, about the same time a grass fire broke out about 1pm on March 5.

Officers were called to Kimridge Drive following reports of smoke in the area in Heritage Park.

A grass fire was located on a vacant block and quickly extinguished with no major damage.

 

The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police

 

The incident followed a house fire on an adjacent block of land in August last year which completely destroyed the residence.

Queensland Police released CCTV of a person who may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to the grass fire and posted the footage to Facebook hoping someone may recognise "the young wizard".

"Inquiries with local muggles have been unsuccessful to solve this riddle, however police have ruled out any involvement of He Who Must Be Named," they wrote on the Facebook post.

The footage depicts a young person dressed in a wizard's costume riding on a bike near the scene on Kimridge Drive.

Police believe the wizard may have witnessed the incident and is urging them to fly forward.

editors picks hunt police queensland case young wizard

Top Stories

    'A turtle disaster': Ute rescue can't stop mass road kill

    premium_icon 'A turtle disaster': Ute rescue can't stop mass road kill

    News He saw almost 50 on the road, making their way from the dried-up lake toward oncoming traffic.

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:35 PM
    Ipswich MP fires back at 'misinformed claims'

    premium_icon Ipswich MP fires back at 'misinformed claims'

    News Labor were urged to "lift its game”.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Jet ski accident dad faces more charges

    premium_icon Jet ski accident dad faces more charges

    Crime Dad was high when he killed his son.

    • 21st Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Summer's march of storms

    Summer's march of storms

    People and Places The summer storms Ipswich has been missing are finally here

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:03 PM