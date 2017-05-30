Police hunt for woman after theft at Rosewood pub

Police are looking for this woman after an incident in Rosewood.

POLICE are searching for a woman after a wallet was allegedly stolen at a Rosewood pub.

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the woman pictured who may be able to assist with investigations into a stealing matter at a hotel located on John St, Rosewood.

Have you seen this woman?

"Security footage indicates that just before midday on Saturday, April 8 a female has allegedly picked up a wallet and placed it in her carry bag before leaving," a QPS spokesperson said.

"Police would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist with further information."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.