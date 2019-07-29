Police hunt vandals who destroyed Aussie icon

Police are searching for the vandals who knocked over the Dog on the Tuckerbox statue.

POLICE are hunting for a man and woman who vandalised an iconic Australian statue honouring loyalty and mateship in regional NSW.

Motorists witnessed a man pushing over the Dog on the Tuckerbox statue that sits along the Hume Hwy just outside of Gundagai.

The statue, visited by thousands of tourists every year, was rocked from its base and knocked into the fountain below about 4pm on Sunday.

The statue was damaged during the fall, the dog losing one of its ears.

Local police have now released images of the people they believe could be responsible for vandalising the statue.

The man is described as being of medium build with black hair. He was wearing a black jumper, light tracksuit pants and black glasses.

Police are looking for these two people as they investigate the statue’s vandalism. Picture: NSW Police

The woman has a thin build with dark hair. She was wearing a tight blue jeans with rips in the knees, a black top and leopard-print jacket and black Vans shoes.

Outraged locals took to the Lost Gundegai facebook page to vent their sadness and fury.

"The Dog on the Tuckerbox is so iconic that we feel as though an assault has been committed on an innocent animal and not a statue," Leslie Allen posted.

"He represents everything that is our culture, history and legacy. Poor little thing.

The Dog on the Tuckerbox shortly after its erection.

"I hope they find the perpetrator or perpetrators and make them pay every cent for a complete restoration."

The Dog on the Tuckerbox was inspired by a famous Australian poem that celebrates how a bullock driver's dog would used to guard his owner's lunch.

The statue was erected 7km outside of Gundagai in 1932.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may be able to assist investigators should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.