Police hunt two separate knifemen after hold-ups at servos

IPSWICH detectives now believe two different men were responsible for armed robberies at two service stations within three hours of each other.

Despite similar descriptions being provided for both offenders, Ipswich Detective Senior Sergeant James Staginga said video footage of the offenders showed slight differences in appearance.

In the first of the two robberies, a man of Pacific Islander appearance entered the Redbank Plains 7-Eleven about 1.15am and produced a knife.

He demanded cash and cigarettes before leaving on foot along Argyle St.

The man is described as being around 185cm tall, Pacific Islander in appearance and had a solid build.

In the second of the two offences, a man with a similar description entered the Dinmore 7-Eleven about 4.25am, producing a knife and demanding cash and cigarettes.

He also fled on foot after the attendant complied. Nobody was injured in either of the two incidents.

Snr Sgt Staginga said closer inspection of the footage led police to believe two different men were involved, but that they may have been associates.

Investigations are continuing into the robberies.

Anyone with information that could assist police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

