LOWOOD police are appealing for public assistance following a break-in at a local business.

Police were called in to investigate after a person entered the bakery on Main St about 11pm on November 4, stealing an undisclosed sum of money. An image of the masked suspect was released yesterday in the hope someone might be able to assist police.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious near Main St or Railway St in Lowood on the night in question is asked to contact police.