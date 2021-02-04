Police hunt man over alleged burgulary of Lowood home
POLICE are appealing for public assistance following the attempted robbery of a Lowood home earlier this week.
It is alleged a man entered the dwelling about 10pm on Monday through an unlocked door. The man was reportedly disturbed by the owner and subsequently fled on foot.
Police have been unable to locate the man since.
The incident comes after a North Ipswich man woke earlier this week to find two male youths attempting to kick in his front door.
If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.
Quote this reference number: QP2100207488 within the online suspicious activity form.
Easy safety tips for you to follow:
- Lock your vehicle whenever it is unattended
- Never leave valuables and/or personal documents in your vehicle
- Consider an immobilisation device or steering locks for your vehicle/motorbike
- Park your vehicle/motorbike out of sight, indoors or at the rear of the property
- Keep keys, valuables and cash out of sight and out of easy reach, even in your home
- Never leave your vehicle keys, valuables or personal information on a kitchen bench or hallway table allowing for easy access to thieves
- Keep doors and windows locked in areas of the home that are unoccupied, even when you are at home
- Get to know your neighbours, exchange numbers and keep an eye out on each other’s homes
- Avoid leaving keys under a doormat, letterbox or any other obvious place
- Mark your property using the Police Property Identification System.