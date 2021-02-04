Police hunt man over alleged burgulary of Lowood home

Police are searching for man alleged to be involved in the burgularly of Lowood home this week.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following the attempted robbery of a Lowood home earlier this week.

It is alleged a man entered the dwelling about 10pm on Monday through an unlocked door. The man was reportedly disturbed by the owner and subsequently fled on foot.

Police have been unable to locate the man since.

The incident comes after a North Ipswich man woke earlier this week to find two male youths attempting to kick in his front door.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100207488 within the online suspicious activity form.

Easy safety tips for you to follow: