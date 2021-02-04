Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for man alleged to be involved in the burgularly of Lowood home this week.
Police are searching for man alleged to be involved in the burgularly of Lowood home this week.
Crime

Police hunt man over alleged burgulary of Lowood home

kaitlyn smith
4th Feb 2021 4:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following the attempted robbery of a Lowood home earlier this week.

It is alleged a man entered the dwelling about 10pm on Monday through an unlocked door. The man was reportedly disturbed by the owner and subsequently fled on foot.

Police have been unable to locate the man since.

The incident comes after a North Ipswich man woke earlier this week to find two male youths attempting to kick in his front door.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100207488 within the online suspicious activity form.

Easy safety tips for you to follow:

  • Lock your vehicle whenever it is unattended
  • Never leave valuables and/or personal documents in your vehicle
  • Consider an immobilisation device or steering locks for your vehicle/motorbike
  • Park your vehicle/motorbike out of sight, indoors or at the rear of the property
  • Keep keys, valuables and cash out of sight and out of easy reach, even in your home
  • Never leave your vehicle keys, valuables or personal information on a kitchen bench or hallway table allowing for easy access to thieves
  • Keep doors and windows locked in areas of the home that are unoccupied, even when you are at home
  • Get to know your neighbours, exchange numbers and keep an eye out on each other’s homes
  • Avoid leaving keys under a doormat, letterbox or any other obvious place
  • Mark your property using the Police Property Identification System.
burgulary ipswich crime lowood
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Premium Content Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Crime Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy at their Springfield Lakes home in 2019

        Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Premium Content Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Council News The head of the council’s infrastructure and environment department has left the...

        Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Premium Content Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Rugby League United approach respecting Amberley links to strengthen case for 17th side in...

        Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Premium Content Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Property Heavy interstate buyer competition delivers record sale for booming area