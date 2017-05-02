Police hunt for man injured in vehicle explosion

Police are currently searching for an injured man at Boronia Heights after an explosion this morning.

Initial investigations indicate that at 7.30am at Strathallen Dr, a vehicle explosion occurred.

Witnesses observed a man running from the vehicle west along Strathallen Dr towards Barry St.

The man is described as being in his early 40's, Caucasian, 175cm tall, slim build and short dark hair.

He was wearing dark coloured pants and a t-shirt and is believed to have visible injuries to his face, arms and legs.

Police have concerns for the man's safety as it is believed he requires medical attention.

Anyone who has information about the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.