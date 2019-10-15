Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Armed robbery, Mountain Creek
Crime

Police hunt man after violent bakery robbery

Staff writer
15th Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Young girl 'shaken' after armed thief holds up bakery

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Mountain Creek bakery last week.

On October 9 about 7.50am a man entered the Crust Bakery on Karawatha Drive armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a 18-year-old female staff member who complied, placing a sum of cash in a dark-coloured bag.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Coast bakery last week. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Police have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Coast bakery last week. Photo: Queensland Police Service

The man then fled on foot, last seen running towards Molakai Drive.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his 50s to 60s, and was wearing light brown work boots, dark-coloured work pants, blue checked long sleeve jumper with a grey hood.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

More Stories

armed robbery cctv crime mountain creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Springfield police warn of annoying new theft trend

    Springfield police warn of annoying new theft trend

    Crime Acting Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said it is often reported to police occurring in large car parks.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:30 AM
    Asian trade mission hits Ipswich and Toowoomba

    premium_icon Asian trade mission hits Ipswich and Toowoomba

    Business Commissioners to Hong Kong and India share knowledge.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    Police injured in struggle with car crash runaway

    premium_icon Police injured in struggle with car crash runaway

    Crime A Honda sedan crashed through a house fence and struck a tree.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    Boozehound's cold room grab lands jail time

    premium_icon Boozehound's cold room grab lands jail time

    Crime A thief with a thirst for Jack Daniels ended up stealing.