Police hunt for man after Rosewood phone box 'scratched'

Police would like to speak to this man who may be able to help with a wilful damage investigation.

AN IMAGE of a man using a phone box has been released by police investigating a seemingly minor vandalism incident from five months ago.

The officers have called on the public to help identify the man who who they believe can assist with investigations into the wilful damage of a public phone in Rosewood.

Security footage suggests on January 18, at midnight a male person has allegedly used an unknown implement to scratch into the phone located outside a post office on John Street, Rosewood.

Police would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that may assist with investigations.

