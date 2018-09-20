Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hunt juveniles for home invasion

Rae Wilson
by
20th Sep 2018 3:16 AM

POLICE are hunting a group of juveniles believed responsible for an armed robbery in Yamanto.

The group, comprising about eight boys and girls entered a home on Lilly Court about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police allege they threatened the female occupant with a knife demanding car keys and cash.

The group fled the scene a short time later with cash in a white Tarago station wagon taken from the address.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating the armed robbery and ask that anyone with information phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801746767

armed robbery editors picks ipswich police yamanto
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What makes new laws not berry effective

    premium_icon What makes new laws not berry effective

    Crime FOOD tampering will attract the same penalty as child pornography under tough new laws, but a cop turned Liberal National MP reckons there’s just one problem.

    • 20th Sep 2018 5:15 AM
    $400m solution to waste and energy needs

    premium_icon $400m solution to waste and energy needs

    Environment NEW $400m power plant to power up to 50,000 homes.

    • 20th Sep 2018 5:02 AM
    Rogue cop demoted again — six years after offence

    premium_icon Rogue cop demoted again — six years after offence

    Crime A SENIOR police officer has been demoted a second time.

    Fate sealed for council's motorsport precinct company

    premium_icon Fate sealed for council's motorsport precinct company

    Council News The company was started to upgrade Ipswich Motorsport Precinct

    Local Partners