Queensland Police believe the vehicle could be linked to a suspicious house fire at Raceview last month.
Crime

Police hunt for vehicle linked to assault, house fire

kaitlyn smith
21st May 2021 11:00 AM
POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a vehicle believed to be linked to the serious assault of a man, and subsequent house fire, at a Raceview property last month.

It comes after detectives on Friday released CCTV of the silver Nissan X-Trail, appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The vehicle has a black rim on the rear left wheel, a dent in the front left bumper and roof racks.

Police at the scene of a suspicious house fire on Mahogany St at Raceview last month.
The latest development comes about a month on from the horrific incident at Mahogany Street address which left one man critically injured.

It is alleged multiple offenders entered the property on April 23 about 5am, carrying out a vicious assault before setting light to the low-set brick home.

A badly injured 45-year-old man was located inside by emergency services a short time later.

It is understood he sustained serious burns, as well as injuries sustained during an assault.

Queensland Police believe the vehicle could be linked to a suspicious house fire at Raceview last month.
He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition at the time.

Anyone with any information or any motorists with relevant dash cam footage are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100744221.

