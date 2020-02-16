Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for three people following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Redbank Plains on February 15.
Police are searching for three people following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Redbank Plains on February 15.
News

Police searching for three people following armed robbery

Ashleigh Howarth
16th Feb 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVENIENCE store attendant was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to a laceration following an armed robbery which occurred in Redbank Plains on Saturday night.

Just after 11pm, three people entered the business on Alawoona Street, one armed with a meat cleaver and another with a knife.

One of the three punched a glass panel of the front door causing it to smash and cut the 19-year-old male store attendant's face.

The trio then removed cash from the register and tobacco products before demanding the attendant open the safe and removing more money.

They then drove away along School Road.

The 19-year-old attendant was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to a laceration.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich’s best to live on in remarkable football project

        premium_icon Ipswich’s best to live on in remarkable football project

        Soccer IT was a historic night that showcased Ipswich’s remarkable football history in a way never prepared before.

        • 16th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
        EMERGENCY: Update expected soon for evacuated residents

        EMERGENCY: Update expected soon for evacuated residents

        News UPDATE: Emergency services remain at large-irrigation dam in Talgai.

        House an empty shell after $160k renovation nightmare

        premium_icon House an empty shell after $160k renovation nightmare

        Home & Decorating $160k renovation leaves family homeless as asbestos found.