Police searching for three people following armed robbery

A CONVENIENCE store attendant was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to a laceration following an armed robbery which occurred in Redbank Plains on Saturday night.

Just after 11pm, three people entered the business on Alawoona Street, one armed with a meat cleaver and another with a knife.

One of the three punched a glass panel of the front door causing it to smash and cut the 19-year-old male store attendant's face.

The trio then removed cash from the register and tobacco products before demanding the attendant open the safe and removing more money.

They then drove away along School Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.