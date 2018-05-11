Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A road rage incident outside a Springfield high school was caught on camera on May 9. Vision: Nine News
A road rage incident outside a Springfield high school was caught on camera on May 9. Vision: Nine News
News

Hunt for Springfield road rage attacker

by Emma Schafer
11th May 2018 9:41 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage of a road rage attack filmed outside a Springfield high school yesterday.

The footage, which show a woman getting out of her car to attack another driver, was shown on Nine News last night.

A road rage incident outside a Springfield high school was caught on camera on May 9. Vision: Nine News
A road rage incident outside a Springfield high school was caught on camera on May 9. Vision: Nine News

It was filmed at the intersection of Springfield Central Blvd and Hookes Tce near Springfield Central State High School.

The elderly victim reported the incident to police.

The footage shows a woman allegedly punching the man before swinging her handbag at the windscreen of the four-wheel-drive and driving away.

More footage of the incident. Vision: Nine News
More footage of the incident. Vision: Nine News

A witness told Nine News the woman also threw a water bottle at the car after the driver did not allow her to merge.

The school said it had been advised by police that no parents or members of the school community were involved.

Anyone with information should contact crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131444.

Information can be lodged online, including uploading of dash cam footage, via the policelink website.

road rage springfield springfield central state high school

Top Stories

    Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

    premium_icon Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

    Crime POLICE have charged a woman with arson after a house was destroyed in a fire.

    'CCC monitoring our phones, texts and emails': Councillor

    premium_icon 'CCC monitoring our phones, texts and emails': Councillor

    Council News Pahlke revealed the CCC trawled through his bank accounts

    31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    premium_icon 31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    Business City's shoppers, diners experience steady flow of change.

    Local Partners