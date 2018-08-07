Menu
APPEAL: Senior Constable Jim Corliss inspects graffiti damage at the new Enchanted Wood Park in Springfield.
Crime

Police hunt for park vandals

7th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

SPRINGFIELD police are appealing for the public's help following the senseless vandalism of a new playground over the weekend.

Residents were horrified to discover extensive damage to the Enchanted Wood Park at Grand Ave, Springfield.

The park was opened only at the start of June at a cost of about $650,000. Officer in charge of Springfield police station Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller said it was costly and senseless vandalism.

"We need the support of the community to eradicate this type of offending,” Snr Sgt Noller said.

"It is costly to remove graffiti and that money could be spent on improving or complementing current public infrastructure including playgrounds, sporting precincts, artwork and gardens.”

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

