Police hunt for man over alleged assault on fast food worker

Police are attempting to locate a man who allegedly assaulted a fast food worker.

POLICE are searching for a man alleged to have assaulted a fast food worker at Redbank Plains last week.

It is alleged the man physically attacked a young staff member at McDonalds on Australia Day.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the worker was shaken but uninjured.

They did not require any medical treatment.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Another business owner in the area alleged the same man intimidated her staff that same night.

The man is described as tall, medium build with a distinct tattoo on his right arm.

No charges have been laid over the matter.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.