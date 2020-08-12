Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police hunt for man who fled hotel quarantine in Toowoomba

Michael Nolan
Tobi Loftus
12th Aug 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

TOOWOOMBA Police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old man after he is alleged to have fled his mandatory hotel earlier today.

Speaking in the Queensland Parliament today, Police Minister Mark Ryan said the man was not a "high-risk" case.

"Police are searching for a man who breached mandatory hotel quarantine." he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Ryan said the man returned from a New South Wales hot spot and was directed to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

"Police will allege the man left on ninth day of quarantine," he said.

"The man has received a negative COVID test and is not considered high risk."

The response from Mr Ryan came moments after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked in Parliament by Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki whether she was aware of the case. 

"I've not been alerted to any reports of that," the Premier said.

"I'm happy to look into it."

Toowoomba Police have been contacted for an update on the search.

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba covid-19 toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        Premium Content Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        News A popular convention centre and camping grounds could be drowned out by the noise of more than 40 freight trains a day.

        • 12th Aug 2020 2:12 PM
        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added, boosting job opportunities.

        • 12th Aug 2020 1:45 PM
        Winning feeling returns with fans back, new CEO arriving

        Premium Content Winning feeling returns with fans back, new CEO arriving

        Motor Sports Drag racing fans receive a double boost at Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

        • 12th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
        Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Premium Content Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Council News Cash, card of PostBillpay. Three options now available at visitor centres.