Police hospitalised after street brawl, ute ram attack

Two police were hospitalised after a ram attack in Collingwood Park last night. Photo: Nine News Australia.

A STREET brawl erupted last night after police attempted to arrest a "Pacific Islander" who rammed their cruiser with a ute, hospitalising them.

At 7.50pm last night two police officers were sitting in marked police vehicle that was parked on Kerry O'Brien St, Collingwood Park, waiting for a tow struck to attend and collect a stolen vehicle.

Officers saw another stolen vehicle - a ute - driving on the street when it accelerated suddenly, drove towards the police car and crashed into it head on.

Both officers were able to get out of the car and attempted to restrain the driver of the ute, but it will be alleged that a number of people from a nearby house then ran at police and assaulted and obstructed them until further crews arrived.

Multiple police crews then attended the scene and took five people into custody however despite extensive patrols they failed to locate the driver of the ute.

The two senior constables in the car, a male and a female, were transported to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

The police vehicle and the stolen ute both suffered serious damage.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they are seeking public assistance to locate the driver of the stolen ute. They have described him as "Pacific Islander in appearance and had a solid build".

Anyone who may have seen the man or has any information which may assist investigators are being urged to contact police.

A 16-year old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, all from Collingwood Park, have all been charged with one count of obstruct police.

The man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 15.

A 20-year-old Redbank Plains woman has been charged with one count of serious assault police and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on the May 15.