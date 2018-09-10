Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Missing Ipswich boy found safe and well

10th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

UPDATE: Police report an eight-year-old boy missing from Riverview since yesterday has been found safe and well.

EARLIER: Queensland Police are urgently asking the public for help after an eight-year-old out for a lunchtime bike ride vanished yesterday.

The boy was last seen riding his purple BMX bike down Old Ipswich Rd in Riverview around 12pm yesterday.

"Police and family hold concerns for his wellbeing as it is out of character for him not to return home," Queensland Police, said in a statement.

The eight-year-old is described as caucasian with an olive complexion, sandy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue shorts with no footwear.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

ipswich missing boy queensland police riverview

Top Stories

    City boss urges fearful Ipswich council staff to speak out

    premium_icon City boss urges fearful Ipswich council staff to speak out

    Council News INSIDE the region's highest office the stale walls are without memorabilia and a large glass cabinet is free of teacups.

    Guards employed to protect stalled CBD redevelopment

    premium_icon Guards employed to protect stalled CBD redevelopment

    Council News Ratepayers footing bill for several employees to guard CBD

    Turf club waits for dozer's arrival for demolition

    premium_icon Turf club waits for dozer's arrival for demolition

    News The State Government has allocated $13million to upgrade the track

    Happy gran's huge clan of 15 children, 100 grandchildren

    premium_icon Happy gran's huge clan of 15 children, 100 grandchildren

    Parenting If not for a case of mistaken identity, 130 people might not exist

    Local Partners