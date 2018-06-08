Polair 2 honour for slain Brett A Forte

POLICE Officer Brett Forte's ultimate sacrifice protecting the community will be secured with the Queensland Police Service's Polair 2 to be named after him.

Brett Forte's wife Susie Forte and Brett's children, parents and family were at a ceremony today to formally name Polair 2, 'Brett A Forte'.

On May 29, 2017, Senior Constable Brett Forte was shot and killed on duty by an armed offender while executing his duties with the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad.

On that day and the day following, Polair 2 provided aerial overview enhancing the situational awareness of the siege incident which enhanced the safety of all officers on scene.

Polair 2 was the initial helicopter which responded to the incident and is now named in Brett's honour.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Ian Stewart attended the naming ceremony of Polair 2 at Mary MacKillop Catholic College, Highfields today.

Commissioner Stewart said the ceremony was a testament to the courage and sacrifice that Senior Constable Brett Forte gave to the service.

"Polair Queensland is an asset to the QPS and it is a great honour that Polair 2 is now named after an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Commissioner Stewart said.

"I would like to acknowledge Brett's wife Susie and family members today for their ongoing support throughout this naming process."

Polair Queensland was established in August 2012 and in July 2014, a second helicopter was engaged to service the greater Brisbane area.

This section provides support to areas covering south-east Queensland, which ranges from the border of New South Wales to the Moreton District encompassing Redcliffe and Caboolture.

Polair also supports the Southern Region, including Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Police Minister Mark Ryan acknowledged Brett's family, particularly his wife Susie, thanking them for their continued support of the Queensland Police Service and the Queensland community.

"Today we recognise the bravery and sacrifice Senior Constable Brett Forte gave to the QPS and the Queensland community," he said.

"The Queensland community can be assured that Polair Queensland are protecting us from above and providing support to police officers on the ground."