Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have declared an emergency in Kallangur after uncovering what is believed to be explosive material.
Police have declared an emergency in Kallangur after uncovering what is believed to be explosive material.
Breaking

Emergency declared after explosive find

by David Alexander
15th Jan 2019 2:59 PM

POLICE have declared an emergency in Kallangur after uncovering what is believed to be explosive material.

Polce made the declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act shortly after midday today after the execution of a search warrant at a residence.

They uncovered what is believed to be explosive material.

The scene is still being rendered safe, as the nature of the potentially volatile substances that were located are continuing to be assessed by the Explosives Ordinance Response Team.

A map showing the area declared as an emergency situation under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.
A map showing the area declared as an emergency situation under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.

A section of Coppin Street West and Gardner Street West are closed bordering the intersections of Archer and Cliff streets.

Investigations are continuing.

There is no further information available at this stage.

A man is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

brisbane editors picks emergency explosive kallangur

Top Stories

    First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    premium_icon First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    Business Jobs include welders, electronics systems engineers, account officers, project leaders and quality control officers.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:02 PM
    On your marks, get ready, Run for Life has a new date

    premium_icon On your marks, get ready, Run for Life has a new date

    News How running event helps local families

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    The 13 shocking court cases that gripped Ipswich in 2018

    premium_icon The 13 shocking court cases that gripped Ipswich in 2018

    News There were no shortage of shocking matters last year.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    New sports, arts and tech buildings for Ipswich school

    premium_icon New sports, arts and tech buildings for Ipswich school

    Education It will also welcome a Year 9 cohort to its ranks for the first time