Police guard unit after young family’s fire nightmare

by Judith Kerr
2nd Nov 2020 9:02 AM
A police guard is standing outside a Logan Central house gutted by fire last night.

MAN DIES IN WOODRIDGE FIRE

FAMILY MOURNS MAN AFTER HOUSE FIRE

Police tape is cordoning off the area, where a young family was evacuated after the fire broke out just after 6pm.

A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.
A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.

 

 

 

 

The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.
The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.

 

The young family, including a baby, is being helped by the Logan House Fire Support Network.

Police are still investigating in an effort to determine the cause.

 

 

Police at the unit this morning.
Police at the unit this morning.

An adjoining unit has minor damage and those occupants were spending the night in other accommodation.

It took fire officers more than an hour to bring the fire under control but no one was injured.

 

brisbane fire young family

