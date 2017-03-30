Police get crews on ground as road conditions get hairy

POLICE are preparing to get as many crews on the road as possible to cope with an expected influx of calls for help today.

Ipswich Police Communication Centre co-ordinator Acting Sergeant Mel Aland says calls regarding roads going under water are coming through thick and fast and the situation is only expected to get worse through the day.

Crews have already been called to slow down traffic on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank, after a man hit a deep puddle and aqua-planed this morning, crashing.

The man was treated on scene for an arm injury but did not require transport to hospital.

"We are getting reports of roads going under by the minute," Sgt Aland said.

"We are getting all our crews in to get everyone organised and out on the road today. We are trying to team up cars so we can respond as quickly as possible."