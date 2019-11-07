Police footage confirms apprentice tried to fib way out

AN IPSWICH apprentice mechanic said he "panicked” about losing his licence when he made a false declaration nominating someone else as being an offending driver.

Cori Gribble came in for some strong criticism from Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd when he faced court over his attempt to dodge traffic infringements.

The court heard Gribble overlooked the fact police had filmed him in the driver's seat when he later lied in a statutory declaration by falsely declaring that he was not the one driving at the time.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court the officer who intercepted Gribble driving a white Ford Ranger at Goodna on August 23 had recorded him on a body worn camera at the time of his traffic offences.

Sgt Dick said Gribble also produced his licence for the officer at the time and was issued the infringement notices in person.

Undeterred, Gribble went to a Justice of Peace kiosk at Redbank Plaza on September 7 and signed a statutory declaration stating that he was not the driver that day and named another person, the court was told.

The police officer who pulled Gribble over on the day in question received the statutory declaration and simply went back and checked the body-worn camera footage.

Gribble, 23, said he signed the false declaration in an effort to save his licence.

Cori John Gribble, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to making a false statement in a statutory declaration at Redbank on September 7.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Gribble panicked, believing he would lose his licence because of the fines.

Ms Dwan said Gribble lived with his grandparents and assisted them with transport.

"He didn't understand the magnitude of what he was doing. He panicked,” she said.

Mr Shepherd said there had been previous examples of people "in high positions” telling lies and being sent to jail.

Sgt Dick queried if the magistrate was referring to a certain judge in NSW.

Federal Court Judge Marcus Einfeld was jailed in NSW a decade ago.

Einfeld, then aged 70, received a three-year jail term to serve at least two years for lying about a traffic offence after a Supreme Court judge found it to be pre-meditated perjury.

Einfeld had pleaded guilty to perjury and making a false statement with intent to pervert the course of justice to avoid a $75 speeding ticket.

"Yes, although they were different circumstances it highlights the seriousness of this sort of offending,” Mr Shepherd said.

"It is an offence that goes to the heart of the justice system.

"It is very silly behaviour and was bound to be detected.

"This is deliberate conduct to avoid the consequences of your actions.

"It can bring the system into disrepute if this sort of thing is not dealt with in a severe way.”

Mr Shepherd said a conviction would be recorded and fined Gribble $1500.