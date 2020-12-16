Police follow trail of debris to offender’s vehicle

Trevor Johnson tried to drive away from a crash, but only got as far as the corner before his car gave up the ghost.

A MAN who attempted to drive away from a crash scene didn’t get far, with his severely damaged Falcon only making it around the corner before breaking down completely.

Witnesses described being woken by the sound of the offender’s vehicle crashing through a fence about 10.20pm on October 12.

They called police, who arrived at the scene and located Trevor Johnson sitting inside the car, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Trevor Alan Johnson, 42, a tradesman from Crestmead, pleaded guilty to six charges including possession of dangerous drugs; driving when disqualified by court order; failing to comply with his duties as a driver involved in a crash; two counts of failing to provide a breath/saliva sample for testing; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the crash occurred at Goodna when Johnson turned from Kingsford St into Caldwell St, lost control and collided with a fence.

“It was a deceased estate with a white painted fence. Five metres of fence was destroyed, the wooden slats ripped off,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“A witness looked out her window and saw a dark coloured Ford with damage to its front panels being driven off.

“Police officers saw the damaged fence and several witnesses said it had stopped around the corner in Howard St as it was inoperable.”

Sgt Caldwell said officers followed a trail of debris from the smashed fence and car down the road that led to the offender.

Sgt Caldwell said Johnson was argumentative and would not answer questions about the crash.

“When repeatedly asked his name he continually said his name was Mr Johnson, Mr Johnson,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Officers could smell liquor on his breath when he was yelling at police.”

Johnson’s NSW driver’s licence had been disqualified for six months between September 2020 until March 2021.

Police found 2.7 grams of cannabis in a clip seal bag that was taken from his pocket.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Johnson was a sandblaster and spray painter who had been in a rekindled relationship with a former high school sweetheart.

He said the pair had an argument and Johnson went over to a cousin’s house who he also argued with after drinking alcohol.

“He hasn’t got too much recollection afterwards,” Mr Hoskin said.

Johnson may also move back to Ballina in NSW for his work.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Johnson $1500, and disqualified him from driving for two years and six months.