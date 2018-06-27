Police foil Ipswich ice trafficking

A MAGISTRATE has singled out an ice-addicted plumber as an example of how people with good lives can be drawn into a pit of despair.

Joseph Spijkers' life took a turn for the worse after he came into contact with amphetamine supplier Wesley Kapor.

Kapor was sentenced in the Supreme Court at Brisbane last Friday for his serious drug offences.

Joseph Neil Spijkers, 35, pleaded guilty in the District Court to producing a dangerous drug methylamphetamine. His role was considered a lot less serious than that of Kapor.

In submission on penalty, defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Spijkers acknowledged his intention to use the drug produced but it had been Kapor's phone that was the target of a police investigation.

"People do use other people to do their dirty work," Mr Kissick said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Spijkers was identified as being an associate of Kapor, the key target of a police investigation into ice trafficking in the Ipswich area.

Spijkers' attempt at producing ice was said to have been unsuccessful.

"I am unable to say from the facts how much methylamphetamine would have been produced if the production had been successful," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"It is urged on me by the Crown to find there was a commercial purpose to your production, essentially on the basis that you were provided with a quantity of pseudoephedrine by Kapor.

With a lack of specific evidence Judge Horneman-Wren said he was unable to make a finding that there was a commercial aspect.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Spijkers had been frank about his battle with addiction, saying "your case demonstrates how people with otherwise good backgrounds can be drawn into the pit of despair this hideous drug causes in our community".

Spijkers was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jail, immediately suspended for two years.

As previously reported in the QT, Ipswich residents Wesley James Kapor, 56, and Dorothy Anne Kapor, 54, were sentenced last Friday.

Dorothy was jailed for 18 months but will be released on parole on October 20.

Wesley was jailed for seven years but will be eligible for parole on February 1 next year, having been held in custody since February 2017.