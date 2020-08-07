Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic on the Cunningham Highway was closed in both directions due to a car on fire. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Traffic on the Cunningham Highway was closed in both directions due to a car on fire. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Police, firies respond as car on fire closes both lanes of highway

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Aug 2020 6:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRAFFIC on the Cunningham Highway was closed in both directions due to a car on fire in the middle of the road at the top of Cunninghams Gap.

Police responded to the incident just before 4am with the highway reopening at 5.45am.

The car was cleared after being completely destroyed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one fire crew arrived at the scene at 4.15am with police directing traffic.

“When they got there, the car fire was already almost out,” she said.

The crew stayed on scene until the vehicle completely cooled down and a tow truck arrived to take it away.

cunningham highway fires
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman

        Premium Content COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman

        News The Ipswich woman initially tested positive for the virus.

        How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        Premium Content How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        News The country’s largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in Ipswich.

        Teen warned: ‘You’ll spend more time in jail’

        Premium Content Teen warned: ‘You’ll spend more time in jail’

        News A young man has been resentenced after breaching probation on serious offences...

        Restaurant forced out as hotel turns into quarantine centre

        Premium Content Restaurant forced out as hotel turns into quarantine centre

        News ‘Tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods’ had to be moved as a popular...