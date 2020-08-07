Police, firies respond as car on fire closes both lanes of highway

Traffic on the Cunningham Highway was closed in both directions due to a car on fire. Picture: Kevin Farmer

TRAFFIC on the Cunningham Highway was closed in both directions due to a car on fire in the middle of the road at the top of Cunninghams Gap.

Police responded to the incident just before 4am with the highway reopening at 5.45am.

The car was cleared after being completely destroyed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one fire crew arrived at the scene at 4.15am with police directing traffic.

“When they got there, the car fire was already almost out,” she said.

The crew stayed on scene until the vehicle completely cooled down and a tow truck arrived to take it away.