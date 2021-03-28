Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and firefighters responded to a car fire in Redbank Plains on Sunday night with residents reporting an explosion.
Police and firefighters responded to a car fire in Redbank Plains on Sunday night with residents reporting an explosion.
News

Police, fireys respond to reported explosion

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Mar 2021 9:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE and firefighters responded to a reported explosion in Ipswich on Sunday night near a local state school.

Residents reported hearing an explosion in Redbank Plains and flames could be seen from some distance away.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys extinguished a car which was on fire on Eldena Street in Redbank Plains near Walden Street Reserve and close to Redbank Plains State School.

“There was no one (in the car),” she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers got the call at 7.45pm but there were few details yet on what had happened.

“There was a car and trees on fire but no persons there,” she said.

“It was just fireys and us on scene.

“There is no update yet on anything more.”

More to come.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal crash likely involved husband, wife

        Premium Content Fatal crash likely involved husband, wife

        News A 53-year-old man from North Ipswich died at the scene of the crash and a 48-year-old woman, also from North Ipswich, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition

        Excitement builds as 20,000 sqm retail hub to open early

        Premium Content Excitement builds as 20,000 sqm retail hub to open early

        Business A major Ipswich shopping complex will open ahead of schedule with anchor tenants...

        ‘Real tragedy’ as jobs go up in cafe flames

        Premium Content ‘Real tragedy’ as jobs go up in cafe flames

        News A popular cafe in the heart of a country town beloved by locals and travellers...

        Not far away: Jets coach shows faith after defeat to PNG

        Premium Content Not far away: Jets coach shows faith after defeat to PNG

        Rugby League Lander challenges senior players to take charge as Ipswich side shows progression...