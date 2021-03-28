Police, fireys respond to reported explosion

Police and firefighters responded to a car fire in Redbank Plains on Sunday night with residents reporting an explosion.

Police and firefighters responded to a car fire in Redbank Plains on Sunday night with residents reporting an explosion.

POLICE and firefighters responded to a reported explosion in Ipswich on Sunday night near a local state school.

Residents reported hearing an explosion in Redbank Plains and flames could be seen from some distance away.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys extinguished a car which was on fire on Eldena Street in Redbank Plains near Walden Street Reserve and close to Redbank Plains State School.

“There was no one (in the car),” she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers got the call at 7.45pm but there were few details yet on what had happened.

“There was a car and trees on fire but no persons there,” she said.

“It was just fireys and us on scene.

“There is no update yet on anything more.”



More to come.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.