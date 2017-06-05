Police, fire fighters investigate destructive Ipswich blaze

THE Ipswich community is banding together to organise donations for a Deebing Heights family who lost everything when their house was destroyed by fire at 8.15pm Saturday night.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the home, which was fully alight when QFES officers arrived.

Police declared the house at Lomandra St a crime scene after the fire was extinguished at 8.37pm.

QFES are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which is still unknown, with a fire investigator visiting the scene yesterday.

Already a Gofundme page has been set up to support an Ipswich mother and her five sons aged 10 months, two years, 12, 15 and 16 who escaped the fire.

"I'm asking for any help for my family," the fundraiser reads.

"On June 3 my mother experienced a life changing experience that has affected her five sons Steven (16) Elijah (15) Orlando (12) Phoenix (2) Bentley 10 months old, her husband and herself.

"Their home caught fire the devastation it has left knowing they no longer have their beautiful home to come home too leaving them having to seek immediate accommodation.

"They have lost absolutely everything, they are needing to replace clothing, furniture and my brothers school essentials as well as baby needs."

The fundraising page creator said her dad was injured trying to put the fire out.

Queensland Ambulance service confirmed a man was transported to Ipswich Hospital with burns to both arms after the fire.

"My father tried his best to put the fire out but has suffered some serious burns which has left himself not being able to work now which also leaves them out of pocket at this hard time," the fundraising page stated.

"Being left with nothing as you could imagine would be a heart-breaker," a spokesman said.

"We are all grateful for the kindness from the neighbours, the love and support from our family and friends so far. Any donations, big or small will be incredibly helpful and appreciated for my family as they deal with this at this hard time."

Polly's Delightful Pastrys owner and manager Lisa Warburton has offered her business, located on Warwick Rd at Yamanto, as a collection point for donations.

"I don't know the family but my business is in the area so I thought it would be nice and close," she said.

"I am open from 5.30am-3pm so people can drop clothes in here, toys, tinned food and manchester. We just don't have room for big furniture."

The business owner said plans were still being made as to when donations would be collected and delivered to the family.

"There would be nothing worse than losing everything you have, especially with five kids," Ms Warburton said.

Police are also investigating the incident.