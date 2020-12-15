Police find vials of steroids at power lifter’s house

A BODY builder was found with anabolic steroids when police arrived at her home over a late night noise complaint.

Keeta Maree Davis, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of restricted drugs (Clomiphene) on Thursday, November 19; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police went to the house at 9pm after receiving a noise complaint and the drugs came to the attention of officers.

Sgt Dick said eight vials with a clear liquid inside were found in Davis’s room.

She told police it was a steroid.

Sgt Dick said a further 23 capsules were located, along with 60 tablets, with Davis saying it was part of her steroid cycle.

She admitted that she had purchased the drugs online via the black market.

The defence lawyer for Davis said that she instructed that she had been taking the drugs because she was a competitive powerlifter.

“She was ranked number two in the world at one stage,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Davis $300. Due to her prior good history, a conviction was not recorded.