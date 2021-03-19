Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Roy Rodak was caught with stolen motorbike parts inside his house.
David Roy Rodak was caught with stolen motorbike parts inside his house.
News

Police find stolen motorcycle in pieces

Ross Irby
19th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police dropped in on a shed that David Rodak called home, a stolen motorbike was found in pieces in his living room.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly told Ipswich Magistrates Court that the disassembled motorbike was formerly a red Honda, which had been reported stolen.

David Roy Rodak, 42, a car detailer from Coominya, pleaded guilty to possession of tainted property; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine); and failing to safely dispose of a syringe.

Sgt Donnelly said the Honda was reported stolen on the morning of February 18. At 1pm the same day detectives went to the detached residential shed at the rear of a Coominya property.

Several disassembled parts of the motorbike were located and it was identified by a VIN plate.

Sgt Donnelly said Rodak told officers another person had arrived and unloaded the motorbike parts.

“He says no parts of the bike were removed. A co-accused was found with parts at a nearby house,” Sgt Donnelly said.

During the search the detectives located a clip seal bag with crystal inside, Rodak saying it was ice.

Also located were three uncapped syringes, Rodak saying he used them to inject meth.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan said Rodak instructs the motorbike parts had been seized, and that it arrived at the shed in pieces the same as observed by the police.

“He had his suspicions but did not tell the person to remove it,” Mr Khan said.

“He is not someone who usually involves himself in dishonesty.”

Mr Khan said Rodak had been off work as a mobile car detailer since losing his licence and reverted to drug use at home.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Rodak $800.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court possession of tainted property
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government fines Ipswich waste company for odours

        Premium Content Government fines Ipswich waste company for odours

        News The state government has slapped a waste company with a $13,300 fine

        When Yamanto Central shopping centre is set to open

        Premium Content When Yamanto Central shopping centre is set to open

        Business Once it is completed it will be home to 50 speciality stores, a health and wellness...

        Border Force intercepts Ipswich man’s steroid delivery

        Premium Content Border Force intercepts Ipswich man’s steroid delivery

        News An man has faced court following a drug find at Sydney International Airport

        ‘Patience’ needed ahead of latest vaccine rollout

        Premium Content ‘Patience’ needed ahead of latest vaccine rollout

        Politics Local medical clinics say they are feeling overwhelmed as they prepare to...