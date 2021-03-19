Police find stolen motorcycle in pieces

David Roy Rodak was caught with stolen motorbike parts inside his house.

David Roy Rodak was caught with stolen motorbike parts inside his house.

WHEN police dropped in on a shed that David Rodak called home, a stolen motorbike was found in pieces in his living room.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly told Ipswich Magistrates Court that the disassembled motorbike was formerly a red Honda, which had been reported stolen.

David Roy Rodak, 42, a car detailer from Coominya, pleaded guilty to possession of tainted property; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine); and failing to safely dispose of a syringe.

Sgt Donnelly said the Honda was reported stolen on the morning of February 18. At 1pm the same day detectives went to the detached residential shed at the rear of a Coominya property.

Several disassembled parts of the motorbike were located and it was identified by a VIN plate.

Sgt Donnelly said Rodak told officers another person had arrived and unloaded the motorbike parts.

“He says no parts of the bike were removed. A co-accused was found with parts at a nearby house,” Sgt Donnelly said.

During the search the detectives located a clip seal bag with crystal inside, Rodak saying it was ice.

Also located were three uncapped syringes, Rodak saying he used them to inject meth.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan said Rodak instructs the motorbike parts had been seized, and that it arrived at the shed in pieces the same as observed by the police.

“He had his suspicions but did not tell the person to remove it,” Mr Khan said.

“He is not someone who usually involves himself in dishonesty.”

Mr Khan said Rodak had been off work as a mobile car detailer since losing his licence and reverted to drug use at home.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Rodak $800.