Police find stolen BMW in fast food drive-through

A GOODNA man has been charged after a stolen BMW was used to ram two cars, including a police car, in a fast food drive-through.

It will be alleged about 9.45pm on Saturday police saw a stolen BMW enter a drive through at the business on Browns Plains Rd, Browns Plains.

Police approached the vehicle on foot and the driver of the BMW rammed a Toyota sedan that was stationary in front of him in the line.

The Toyota was forced into a garden and the BMW then rammed a stationary and unoccupied police vehicle which was blocking the exit for the drive through.

The BMW was unable to exit and police arrested the driver and sole occupant of the car.

It will be further alleged the vehicle was stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning from a house in Goodna.

A 27-year-old Goodna man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, obstruct police, possession of utensil and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

He will appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, July 16.