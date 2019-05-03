Police find sleeping driver after pills, wine combine

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: Peter McGrath went to bed, to wake up behind the wheel of his car with flashing police lights behind him.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: Peter McGrath went to bed, to wake up behind the wheel of his car with flashing police lights behind him. Ross Irby

A COMBINATION of new sleeping pills and a few wines over dinner was blamed for an Ipswich man driving his car while asleep.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Peter Joseph McGrath may not have been in control of his actions when he was caught driving while over the alcohol limit on July 1 last year.

The court heard McGrath's last recollection from that night was having a shower and climbing into bed.

He awoke several hours later to find himself drink-driving in his Mazda sedan with his pants on inside-out, and his shirt worn backwards.

McGrath was emphatic that he had no memory of how he ended up in the car, however, he this week entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving with an alcohol reading of 0.062.

The court heard the 53-year-old Leichhardt disability pensioner was also a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

He was taking several types of medication at the time.

McGrath said his doctor took him off the medication immediately when he was told what had occurred.

During discussion regarding his plea, Magistrate David Shepherd said the point of the charge was that McGrath been affected by liquor or a drug, and that his capacity to drive safely had been seriously impaired causing danger to others.

"I had no intentions to drive that night. I went to bed,” McGrath said.

"I can't remember getting dressed.

"I don't remember driving down the driveway or down the road. Where police got me was just round the corner from my house which was lucky.”

"You got out of bed unknowingly?” Mr Shepherd asked.

"I was in bed a couple of hours,” McGrath responded.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said evidence from a forensic doctor was that McGrath's driving and powers of concentration and judgment would have been impaired by the combination of sleeping tablets and alcohol.

McGrath told the magistrate he had never experienced a similar situation before.

Mr Shepherd said McGrath was raising the possibility of a lawful excuse, and that it may be arguable that he held a legitimate defence to the charge.

McGrath said he chose to continue with his guilty plea and he accepted that he committed the offence.

Mr Shepherd said it was unusual and not a case of deliberate flouting of the law.

"The potential for disaster was significant,” he said.

McGrath was fined $700 and his licence disqualified for six months.

Afterwards, speaking outside Ipswich Courthouse McGrath said he was now careful about mixing medication with alcohol.

He said he was thankful police had intervened, even taking him safely home.

"I woke up with the police car behind me flashing its lights. I hadn't a clue as to what was going on,” he said.

"I had driven around 300m. It scared me. I could have killed someone.

"The police were very good.”