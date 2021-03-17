Menu
An Ipswich man was charged after police found an unregistered bolt action shotgun in his ceiling.
News

Police find shotgun in man’s ceiling

Ross Irby
17th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
POLICE found an illegal bolt-action shotgun hidden in the ceiling of a family home in Ipswich.

The homeowner, a former security guard, was charged and when the case went before Ipswich Magistrates Court no explanation was given as to why the weapon had been secreted there.

Colin Peter Vaughan, 61, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm on February 13.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Vaughan refused to talk to police officers about the firearm but later acknowledged he should not have had it.

No explanation was given in court as to why Vaughan had the gun, or where he obtained it from.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said Vaughan co-operated with police later.

He said Vaughan instructed he intended to upgrade his firearm licence and join a club.

He had owned the firearm “for some years”.

The court heard Vaughan was a former security guard who also worked 30 years with Queensland Rail.

Mr Ploetz argued that no conviction should be recorded, saying Vaughan had no previous offences.

“He realises his mistake in not obtaining the relevant licence,” he said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Vaughan’s good record and placed him on a $400 good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

The shotgun was forfeited.

