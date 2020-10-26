Police find perfect match for drug sock

Rhys O'Halloran leaves court after pleading guilty to drug driving and possession of the drug ice.

Rhys O'Halloran leaves court after pleading guilty to drug driving and possession of the drug ice.

A MAN caught with the drug ice in a sock on the floor of his car tried telling police he was borrowing the vehicle and the sock wasn’t his.

But his story came undone when cops found the corresponding sock in his backpack.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the drug find was the start of two days of bad luck for Rhys O’Halloran, with the 34-year-old testing positive the following day for driving with methylamphetamine in his system.

Rhys Thomas O’Halloran, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the illicit drug methylamphetamine at Redbank Plains on August 18; and driving when drug positive at North Booval on August 19.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said police intercepted a white Mazda 3 at 11.20pm in Redbank Plains.

A sock was found on the floor in the driver’s area and inside was a plastic bag, containing four clip seal bags, each holding a small quantity of white crystal substance.

Mr Tsoi said O’Halloran initially denied knowledge of the drugs, saying it was not his car.

A subsequent search of a backpack located the other sock, and O’Halloran made admissions.

The next night at 8.45pm RBT police intercepted O’Halloran driving the same white Mazda 3 on Dudley Street in North Booval.

His saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine.

O’Halloran told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess that he no longer used ice.

“I’ve been clean for three months. That offence was the last time,” he said.

“You have a history of drug misuse. What’s changed?” Ms Sturgess asked.

“I made the decision when I last got charged, and I’ve moved out of Ipswich,” O’Halloran said.

“I’m trying to do the right thing.”

Ms Sturgess said he would have to return to Brisbane District Court as the new condition meant he breached a suspended jail order, and also a probation order imposed by the higher courts.

“I’ve just finished my parole and curfew. I am told it shouldn’t affect my order,” O’Halloran said.

Ms Sturgess said that although she was dubious over whether or not O’Halloran had seen the error of his ways, it was “a positive” he had since attended a drug program.

He was convicted and fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months for drug driving.

For possession of dangerous drugs, O’Halloran was sentenced to two months’ jail, wholly suspended.