Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Offbeat

Police find escapee between mattresses

by Steven Trask
10th Dec 2019 2:53 PM

A man who escaped custody during a court appearance has been found wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a nearby house, police say.

The 35-year-old fled from Cooma Local Court in the NSW Snowy Mountains last Wednesday morning and was found on Monday during a search of a local property.

Police say he was hiding in a bedroom, where he had sandwiched himself between the mattresses.

The man was arrested on two outstanding warrants and has also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been refused bail to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

