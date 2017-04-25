Police find cannabis, MDMA, taser and viagra in search

POLICE found a taser, ammunition and a cocktail of drugs including ecstasy, testosterone, and viagra during a search.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said police were called to a home in Dalewood Place, Fernvale at 10pm last night for an unrelated matter and ending up finding the illegal items.

Snr Sgt Fortune said one Fernvale man, aged 33, had been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, obtaining a fake ID, possessing weapons, possessing ammunition, and possessing a restricted drug.

A 32-year-old man from Fernvale has also been issued with a notice to appear for possessing a Category M weapon.