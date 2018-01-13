Police find bodies of man, woman inside unit

Police are are seen outside the address where the couple were found. Picture: Danny Aarons

POLICE are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in Newtown in Sydney's inner-west.

A friend of the couple raised the alarm on Friday and police went to a unit on King St to check on their welfare.

An address and business in Newtown where police are conducting investigations. Picture: Danny Aarons

Officers found the bodies of the man, aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, inside the apartment.

"At this stage we suspect it is a possible murder-suicide," Marrickville Local Area Command Inspector Geoff Olsen said.

Forensic police remained at the unit on Saturday afternoon combing through the crime scene.

Newtown police and the Homicide Squad have formed Strike Force Tenisonwood.