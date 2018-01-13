Menu
Police find bodies of man, woman inside unit

Police are are seen outside the address where the couple were found. Picture: Danny Aarons
by Ava Benny-Morrison

POLICE are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in Newtown in Sydney's inner-west.

A friend of the couple raised the alarm on Friday and police went to a unit on King St to check on their welfare.

An address and business in Newtown where police are conducting investigations. Picture: Danny Aarons
Officers found the bodies of the man, aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, inside the apartment.

"At this stage we suspect it is a possible murder-suicide," Marrickville Local Area Command Inspector Geoff Olsen said.

Forensic police remained at the unit on Saturday afternoon combing through the crime scene.

Newtown police and the Homicide Squad have formed Strike Force Tenisonwood.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Topics:  bodies editors picks king st murder-suicide police

