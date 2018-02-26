Police fear injuries if knife-wielding thief strikes again

Queensland Police need help identifying the armed thief.

Queensland Police need help identifying the armed thief. Contributed

POLICE fear an aggressive knife-wielding man will strike again as they issue a plea for people who know the offender to come forward.

The man, believed to be 188cm tall and in his early 20s, used a kitchen knife to rob service stations and convenience stores at Willowbank and East Ipswich in the past four weeks.

Robberies took place on January 23, February 3 and twice last Friday night.

The aggressive nature of the incidents led Ipswich CIB Detective Inspector David Briese to call for information and help police catch the thief.

"It's been four times in four weeks, we are worried that he will strike again," he said.

"Of greatest concern is that he may use that knife.

"We don't want anyone to be physically hurt, or worse."

Armed robberies compilation: Police have released this CCTV showing multiple linked armed robberies in the Ipswich area.

He issued a plea for people to notify police or "someone is going to get hurt" by the thief.

"We would ask that, in the interest of public safety, that the people who know who is committing this offence reports it to Crime Stoppers," he said.

"I understand how hard it is to come forward and tell police if they know that person, especially if they're close to them.

"Put themselves in the place of the store attendant - their daughter or son or sister or brother and think how they would feel."

Det Inspector Briese said similarities of these four robberies and the CCTV led police to believe it was the same man.

February 23

About 7.30pm the man entered the service station on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a member before fleeing the scene empty handed in a vehicle similar to a maroon Mitsubishi SUV.

About 9pm the same man entered a Jacaranda St business at East Ipswich armed with a knife before demanding money from an employee.

He was last seen turning onto Jacaranda St towards Bundamba with the quantity of money.

January 23

About 8.30pm a man entered a Brisbane Rd business at Booval armed with a knife and demanded money from a female employee.

February 3

At 9pm the man entered the service station on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank armed with a knife and stole a sum of money.

"All four robbery offences have involved the person wielding a knife and threatening the person at the counter," Det Inspector Briese said.

"Each one is as aggressive as the other and they're all very serious.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 with any information or contact Policelink on 131 444.