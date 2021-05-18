Police, family urge public for help in search for lost girl

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.

POLICE and an Ipswich family are appealing for public assistance to help find a missing teenage girl.

The 14-year-old Flinders View girl was last seen on Tuesday morning at an address in the Robertson Rd, Silkstone area about 9.30am.

It is understood police and the girl's family are concerned for the girl's safety due to a medical condition.

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.

She is described as caucasian, of a slim build, with light brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information regarding her current whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.