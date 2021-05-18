Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.
A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.
Breaking

Police, family urge public for help in search for lost girl

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
18th May 2021 1:44 PM

POLICE and an Ipswich family are appealing for public assistance to help find a missing teenage girl.

The 14-year-old Flinders View girl was last seen on Tuesday morning at an address in the Robertson Rd, Silkstone area about 9.30am.

It is understood police and the girl's family are concerned for the girl's safety due to a medical condition.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Insane': Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.
A teenage girl has been reported missing from Silkstone, Ipswich.

She is described as caucasian, of a slim build, with light brown eyes and hair.

LOCAL NEWS: New phone tower planned in Ipswich suburb for major telco

Anyone with information regarding her current whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

ipswich missing person ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        Premium Content ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        News Experts have revealed the origins of a massive fireball that was spotted over southeast Queensland overnight, with the display leaving stargazers in awe.

        ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Premium Content ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Crime A magistrate has blamed a ‘moment of madness’ for a young woman’s bizarre...

        LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Premium Content LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Sport Langer Cup schoolboy competition will be livestreamed from June 2

        Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Premium Content Third of COVID doses go unused as Qld records two new cases

        Health Qld is ranked second last in that nation for vaccine utilisation