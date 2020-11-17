Menu
Police continue search for vehicle following hit & run (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police fail to locate missing vehicle after hit and run

Hugh Suffell
17th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Police are yet to locate a second vehicle involved in a hit and run incident at Fairney View yesterday.

At 4.35pm, police were called to the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Mockers Road following reports of an accident.

On arrival at the scene there was one vehicle which contained two occupants.

The other vehicle, a white Holden Astra, remains on the run.

It was last seen travelling along the Brisbane Valley Highway towards the Warrego Highway.

Police are unsure of the vehicle’s occupants and registration number at this stage.

Paramedics transported the two occupants of the other vehicle to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Gatton Star

