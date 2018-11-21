Police establish crime scene after East Ipswich fire

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at house in East Ipswich overnight.

Emergency services were called to the address on Tarcoola Street just before 10pm following reports of a fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate the house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at house in East Ipswich overnight. More details: https://t.co/PwtRQyepY0 pic.twitter.com/tstCqqCk72 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 20, 2018

Police have established a crime scene and investigators will return to the scene later today.

Paramedics on scene at a house fire on Tarcoola st #East Ipswich that occurred about 10:00pm. Nil patients were involved. pic.twitter.com/J7FaiMPVxC — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 20, 2018

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around Tarcoola Street shortly before 10pm is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.