Police 'encouraged' by rates of crime committed this year

IPSWICH has recorded its highest number of murders in almost 10 years but the total number of offences committed appears to be on the wane after a spike in crime in the past three years.

Four murders were recorded in the Ipswich Police District so far this year, which is only topped by the five in 2010 since the turn of the millennium.

The total number of offences for 2019 currently sits at 16,533 with three months left in the year, which compares favourably with the 28,378 committed last year, the 28,960 offences in 2017 and the 26,673 offences in 2016.

In 2015, the number was 21,814.

When broken down, the 630 assaults this year lag behind the 1001 recorded last year, as are sexual offences, which sitt at 169 so far this year compared with a total of 383 last year.

The number of robberies (95) this year appears to eclipse last year's total of 111 and the number of unlawful entries is 1110 compared with 1821 across last year.

When looking at the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map for the past six months, the most significant clusters of crime are located in the Ipswich city centre, Booval, Bundamba, Redbank, Goodna and Redbank Plains.

Ipswich District Crime Services Unit Detective Inspector David Briese said the total amount of offences for the year so far was "an encouraging number".

"I think those comparison figures show that people in Ipswich are safer," he said.

"We've got dedicated police right across the district including a wonderful team of detectives, a tactician and a crime manager that work hard to identify crime trends in different areas and put together plans and actions to address those trends as early as possible to identify offenders.

"I think we are seeing an improvement and I think that's as a result of the increased efforts of the officers on the road and those in the background."

The four murders committed in Ipswich this year have been solved.

"None are outstanding," Det Insp Briese said.

"It's always concerning when we have murders. It doesn't matter if it's one or more. We can assure the public in the Ipswich community when there is a murder, we turn our full attention to the solving of that murder and the apprehension of the offender or offenders. We always focus on the major crimes if and when they happen.

"The two things we really take seriously are offences against a person... and offences against property, and that includes break and enters to businesses and burglaries to homes.

"A person's home is their castle and we work to ensure that we not only solve the offences but we're preventing offences from occurring by advising the public through our district crime prevention officers on where offences are occurring."

Det Insp Briese said local crime data is analysed daily, weekly and monthly to ensure officers are targeting the "right places and the right people".

"We're finding every day we're discovering new ways to detect, deter and prevent crime and we just keep applying those systems and processes," he said.