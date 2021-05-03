Police dog bites man while tracking alleged offenders

Police have charged four men after they allegedly smashed their way into an Ipswich supermarket with a sledgehammer overnight.

POLICE have charged four men after they allegedly smashed their way into an Ipswich supermarket with a sledgehammer overnight, with one man bitten by a police dog while he was being arrested.

It came after the group allegedly tried to break into a different supermarket earlier in the night before they were chased off by cleaners inside the store.

Police will allege just after midnight that a group of men in a black sedan attempted to smash the entry doors to a supermarket in Fernvale.

But they fled after being disturbed by cleaners inside.

At 12.50am they then allegedly travelled to a supermarket on Collingwood Drive in Collingwood Park and used a sledgehammer to smash the glass door.

They removed cigarettes and mobiles phones and then left in a black Volkswagen Jetta, which had been reported missing from a Logan address last month.

Police spotted the car driving on Collingwood Drive and followed it onto the Cunningham Highway and Ripley Road, where it stopped behind Ripley Town Centre.

The four men jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

A police dog tracked the men for twenty minutes before finding them hiding in long grass near the Centenary Highway roundabout.

During the arrest, one of the men was bitten on the leg by the police dog and he was later taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A large amount of stolen property was allegedly located in the vehicle.

The Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a Logan Reserve house on April 7 and the number plates attached to the vehicle were stolen from a Bethania residence on April 13.

A 26-year-old Logan Central man, a 27-year-old Springfield man, a 26-year-old Loganlea man and a 28-year-old Springfield man have all been charged with one count each of break and enter, attempted break and enter, receiving tainted property (registration plates), unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

They will all appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

