Police deployed stingers to stop car thief

Terry Pullen (right) was in Ipswich Magistrates Court for driving a car on just its rims. Facebook

WITH his wild crop of curly hair, car thief Terry Pullen is easily recognisable and in his latest escapades the bad lad kept driving even though the car shredded its tyres running on the metal rims.

But standing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, his arms folded across his chest, Pullen grinned and gave the thumbs up to his family when told he would be released immediately to parole.

However, Pullen was warned not to waste his life as if he continues to offend he would be spending more time in jail.

Terry Pullen, 20, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to a laundry list of almost two dozen offences, including stealing; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; evading police; assault causing bodily harm; and driving under the influence; being a driver who has never held a licence and three counts of failing to appear before court.

The exact details of the offences against his community were not revealed by police despite it being an open court, or by Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

But afterwards the court reporter was able to get some scant facts that were on the written facts handed up to the magistrate.

No details were given of locations or what the facts were that he was being sentenced on.

Prosecutor senior constable Bernard Elmore did say that the dangerous operation of a vehicle charge involved Pullen driving the car on its rims, mounting footpaths, and driving on the wrong side of the road when being pursued.

Stingers had to be deployed to try and stop the erratic driver.

Police sought a five month jail term for failing to stop, and one month for failing to appear at court - a total head sentence of six months. And that this be suspended for two years to run with an existing probation order, as well as 50 days of jail for evading police.

Pullen had now spent 97 days held in pre-sentence custody since his arrest.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was "a generous submission” on penalty by the prosecution.

"He hasn't complied with a community service order and he's reoffended - the sentence imposed for an offence of stealing from a person,” said Mr Fairclough.

"It is a most significant criminal history and for unlawful use.”

Mr Fairclough sought immediate parole, saying he didn't disagree with the prosecution. And Pullen was young and co-operated with police by making admissions to his offending.

Magistrate MacCallum said although Pullen was young he has committed dangerous drives before and now finds himself again back in court.

And had not complied with a previous court order which placed him in "a precarious situation”.

"I'm not entirely convinced probation of community service work is of much benefit to you as you've shown no desire to change your behaviour,” Ms MacCallum said.

"If on parole the consequences will be much more serious.

"If not you will be spending longer in time in custody. Not a good way to waste your life going in and out of prison all your life.”

Pullen's sentences include six months jail for dangerous driving, four months jail for unlawful use of a car, 50 days for evading police, and four months jail for assault causing bodily harm - Ms MacCallum saying this "seems to be a one punch”.

And he was disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.

The prior suspended jail sentence of 28 days was activated.

Pullen was granted immediate parole release.

His assault causing bodily harm offence took place at Collingwood Park on September 21 last year where Pullen punched a male in the face, then apparently helped him up afterward.

The use of stolen cars involved a Toyota Yaris at Riverview in April 2018, and the vehicle driven on its rims through bushland was a stolen Nissan Navarra.