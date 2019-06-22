Police deploy stingers three times to stop driver

TWO men have been charged after the alleged dangerous operation of a stolen car in Silkstone Friday night.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 9.30pm, police saw an alleged stolen car. The car fled and was located and monitored by Polair.

Stingers were deployed in North Ipswich but the driver allegedly continued to drive the car at speed. The car was subject to two more stinger deployments in the Raceview area.

Despite slowing down, the driver allegedly failed to stop and continued to drive erratically causing other drivers to take evasive action.

Police vehicles surrounded the stolen car and the driver then allegedly hit the rear of a police car and collided with a parked car.

Two offenders fled from the car on foot and were arrested.

A police car was damaged but drivable and a police van sustained minor damage.

A 24-year-old man from Woodend was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police and driving without a licence.

A 21-year-old man from Leichhardt was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 24.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901176371