Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
News

Police declare PSPA in Raceview

Paige Ashby
by
24th Oct 2019 8:55 AM

POLICE were called to a suspicious device that was located by a member of the public shortly after 6am in Wildey Street at Raceview.

Police attended and at 8.14am declared an emergency situation under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declaration zone is bounded by Wildey Street, Nolan Street, South Station Road and Robinson Road as a precautionary measure.

Specialist police are currently on scene.

There are no evacuations at this stage.

Investigations are continuing.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    premium_icon Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    News BUSTED driving at nearly five times the legal alcohol limit has landed a truck driver with a big hit to the hip pocket.

    FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    News More than $35,000 of grant money for 11 community groups has been approved.

    How you can help save this Ipswich toddler's life

    premium_icon How you can help save this Ipswich toddler's life

    News The two-year-old suffers from a rare blood disorder

    Pisasale bridge name change up to new council

    premium_icon Pisasale bridge name change up to new council

    News 'We've put in place a new policy about naming in the city.'