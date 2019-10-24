Police declare PSPA in Raceview

POLICE were called to a suspicious device that was located by a member of the public shortly after 6am in Wildey Street at Raceview.

Police attended and at 8.14am declared an emergency situation under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declaration zone is bounded by Wildey Street, Nolan Street, South Station Road and Robinson Road as a precautionary measure.

Specialist police are currently on scene.

There are no evacuations at this stage.

Investigations are continuing.

There is no further information available at this time.

