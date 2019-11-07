Police declare crime scene as fire is extinguished

Five firefighter crews attended the scene on Brisbane St.

POLICE have established a crime scene and investigations are underway to determine the cause of a fire in a vacant Ipswich CBD building.

Police revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 1.25pm after the blaze in the building which formerly housed a dry cleaning business was extinguished 15 minutes earlier.

The PSPA declaration was made just before noon after the fire broke out at the premises on Brisbane St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said all five fire crews left the scene at 2.05pm and it was now "in the hands of Queensland Police”.

"The fire investigation unit will be in contact,” she said.

There was no fire in adjacent buildings, including Hog's Australia's Steakhouse Ipswich.

No business has operated out of the building for about 10 years.