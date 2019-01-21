Menu
WA Police says the incident is ongoing. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Suburb in lockdown as cops tackle siege

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2019 3:45 PM

Neighbours are waiting anxiously for answers as a siege situation is unfolding in Perth's southeast, after reports a couple making threats.

Officers are currently attempting to speak to the occupants of a home in the suburb of Martin and have cordoned off the area.

A spokeswoman for WA Police told news.com.au officers were called to a house on Douglas Road near the intersection of Warfield Place about 9am to help another agency that was also in attendance.

Police negotiators have arrived on scene to speak with couple.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services' Hazmat unit, paramedics and firefighters are on standby at the siege.

More to come

