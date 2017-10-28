Police, dealership to help ladies in a roadside pickle

Llewellyn Hyundai technician Harry Rea with Kerrin Sheedy promote the upcoming Under the Bonnet course.

Llewellyn Hyundai technician Harry Rea with Kerrin Sheedy promote the upcoming Under the Bonnet course. Rob Williams

PERSONAL safety and car maintenance basics will be at the top of the agenda when Ipswich police and Llewellyn Motors hosts a series of special workshops for women in November.

The Under the Bonnet workshops have been running successfully for several years, encouraging Ipswich women to get to know their vehicles better, while also passing on vital hints and tips about how to get through a breakdown.

More recently, the workshops have also focussed on the Fatal Five message.

Women have an opportunity to attend the Llewellyn Motors workshop on Tuesday, November 7, at 6.30pm in the Toyota Service Centre. Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the initiative empowered women to be confident and safe in all situations, especially when driving.

"The project informs women to become more aware of their surroundings, recognising potential risks and guiding them away from harm, especially when it comes to personal and road safety," Snr Const Sheedy said.

The personal and road safety talk leads into a workshop about car maintenance for modern vehicles.

The women will watch demonstrations by qualified mechanics on how to check the oil and water and change a flat tyre.

"Many women state that they've had no experience with cars prior to attending the workshop, and find the information valuable," Snr Const Sheedy said.

"The knowledge gained in the workshop, empowers and gives the women confidence to undertake basic car maintenance which will hopefully reduce the possibility of being stranded on the roadside due to mechanical problems."

For more information phone the Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit on 3817 1351. Bookings are essential.

Under the Bonnet

Mechanical basics and road safety information for women

Workshop held at Llewellyn Motors, Brisbane Rd, Booval

Tuesday, November 7, 6.30pm

Contact Ipswich Crime Prevention, 3817 1351