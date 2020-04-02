Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police crackdown on virus quarantine measures

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH residents have been urged to follow health directives and instructions or risk copping a hefty infringement notice.

If a person does not comply with quarantine directions, penalties of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672.50 for corporations may apply.

Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said a special taskforce receives information from Queensland Health which is then distributed to policing districts for officers to follow up.

“That information … that there is an individual or a family who have been given a quarantine notice … it outlines the period of time and where they are supposed to be,” she said.

“The police will actually attend those addresses and make sure they are at home and complying with that notice and reminding them of their obligations.

“We’ll talk with people, we’ll advise them of what they need to do to comply and we’ll give them an opportunity to comply.

“We’re really interested in policing this response with compassion, because we do understand that people’s livelihoods are being put out.”

Police are also responding to inquiries about businesses.

“Queensland Health will send us a job to go and check on that business and make sure that they’re aware of their obligations to either stop trading or to restrict as per the chief health officer’s direction,” Insp Stewart said.

Reports of directive breaches should be made to Queensland Health.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusipswich police quarantine queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bad Grandma fights jail due to virus fear

        premium_icon Bad Grandma fights jail due to virus fear

        Crime A 69-year-old woman involved in an assualt on her ex-lover is pleading with the courts not to be sent to prison as she fears a risk of contracting COVID-19.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        Sport We're digging out the sports archive for a look back in time.

        Car wash trespasser ‘looking for broom’

        premium_icon Car wash trespasser ‘looking for broom’

        News Court hears security footage alerted owner to broken door

        • 2nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        What it’s actually like to be tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon What it’s actually like to be tested for coronavirus

        News If you needed more reasons to stay home, here’s one: COVID-19 testing hurts. A lot.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM